Phantomx (PNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $8,972.84

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $8,972.84 and approximately $16.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 142% higher against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00820441 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00216311 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000860 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

