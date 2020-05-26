Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 1,754 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,849 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.01. 26,101,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $669.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.63. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

