Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,367,000 after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,423.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,302.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,334.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

