Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after buying an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after buying an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,847,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,869,000 after buying an additional 202,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.84. 4,731,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

