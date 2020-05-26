Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 591,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. 1,831,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,801,047. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

