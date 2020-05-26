Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.60% from the company’s previous close.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,736. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.23. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

