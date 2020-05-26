Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$5.26 and a twelve month high of C$10.39.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

