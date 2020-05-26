Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) Announces June 3rd IPO

Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) plans to raise $90 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Pliant Therapeutics generated $86 million in revenue and $8.5 million in net income. Pliant Therapeutics has a market cap of $468.6 million.

Citigroup, Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Needham & Company was co-manager.

Pliant Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Our initial focus is on treating fibrosis by inhibiting integrin-mediated activation of TGF-ß. We have applied our deep understanding of fibrosis biology, along with our medicinal chemistry and translational medicine expertise to develop a set of proprietary tools designed to discover and de-risk product candidates quickly and efficiently. Our wholly-owned lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that we are developing for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. “.

Pliant Therapeutics was founded in 2015 and has 62 employees. The company is located at 260 Littlefield Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080, US and can be reached via phone at (650) 481-6770 or on the web at http://www.plianttrx.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.