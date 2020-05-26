Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

PLUG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,338,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $1,727,453.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,797.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

