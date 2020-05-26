POA (POA) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, POA has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

