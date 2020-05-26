Pointe Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Kimberly Clark accounts for 1.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 85,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,421. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

