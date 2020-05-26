PopularCoin Market Capitalization Tops $33,915.41 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $33,915.41 and $6.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00481830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029527 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004767 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,020,039,702 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.