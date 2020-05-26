Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Position Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.29% of Portland General Electric worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.