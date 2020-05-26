Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 2,523,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166,158. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.76. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 267.86% and a negative net margin of 232.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,999,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,218 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 851,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 737,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 120.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 675,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,126,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

