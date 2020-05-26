Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.75.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $78,682.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $381,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,170 shares of company stock worth $7,189,086. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after acquiring an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 219,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

