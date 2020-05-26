Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Carolina Trust Bancshares (NYSE:CART) Head to Head Contrast

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Prosperity Bancshares and Carolina Trust Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 2 4 5 0 2.27 Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $72.19, indicating a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $957.22 million 5.87 $332.55 million $5.02 12.08 Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 5.44 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 35.42% 8.32% 1.54% Carolina Trust Bancshares 15.35% 8.30% 0.92%

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Carolina Trust Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 242 full service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

