PUBLYTO Token (PUB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,858.00

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, PUBLYTO Token has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One PUBLYTO Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Chaince and CoinBene. PUBLYTO Token has a total market cap of $95,107.77 and $1,858.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLYTO Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.02053021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183098 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PUBLYTO Token Profile

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. PUBLYTO Token’s official website is publyto.com. PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto. PUBLYTO Token’s official message board is medium.com/publyto.

Buying and Selling PUBLYTO Token

PUBLYTO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLYTO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLYTO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLYTO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLYTO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLYTO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.