Pundi X Achieves Market Cap of $32.98 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $32.98 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.03863546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,585,117,896 coins and its circulating supply is 234,602,965,992 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

