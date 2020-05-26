Qitmeer Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $64,188.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.02049951 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00079757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00182928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinBene and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.