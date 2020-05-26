Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $48,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,869,000 after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,997 shares of company stock worth $2,684,932 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

