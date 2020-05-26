Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $4.94 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Quant has a market capitalization of $59.59 million and $21.15 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00055924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last week, Quant has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00362412 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000949 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011301 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000545 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.