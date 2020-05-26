QYNO Trading 35.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $476.55 and $2.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

