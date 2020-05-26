RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDNT. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

RDNT stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. RadNet has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.46 million, a PE ratio of 430.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in RadNet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 377,090 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in RadNet by 78.4% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 832,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RadNet by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in RadNet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,100,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in RadNet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,011,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 200,808 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

