Raymond James Downgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to Market Perform

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

