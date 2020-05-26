RChain (REV) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $306,899.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, AirSwap, Bilaxy and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.02053021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183098 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, BitMart, IDEX, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bitinka and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

