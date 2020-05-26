Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $569.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $546.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $583.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total value of $452,174.67. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,779,719.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,966 shares of company stock worth $109,562,592. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

