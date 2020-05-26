Relex Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Relex token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Relex has a market capitalization of $172,258.46 and approximately $243.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Relex has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.02049951 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00079757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00182928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Relex

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,883,589,110 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

