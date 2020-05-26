Remme Price Tops $0.0011 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $119,565.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.03863546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DEx.top, Kuna, Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.