Reviewing Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) & NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYSE:NYMT)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.17 billion 2.75 $274.77 million $1.91 5.67 NY MTG TR INC/SH $694.61 million 1.17 $173.74 million $0.64 3.36

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than NY MTG TR INC/SH. NY MTG TR INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and NY MTG TR INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 1 9 5 0 2.27 NY MTG TR INC/SH 1 4 3 0 2.25

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 148.84%. Given NY MTG TR INC/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NY MTG TR INC/SH is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 23.43% 9.94% 3.27% NY MTG TR INC/SH 23.67% -30.87% -2.77%

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats NY MTG TR INC/SH on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

