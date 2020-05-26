Reviewing Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Vereit (NYSE:VER) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Vereit shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Vereit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Vereit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -3.42% -1.38% -0.74% Vereit -23.19% -4.05% -2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Vereit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 0.91 $18.70 million $1.85 3.44 Vereit $1.24 billion 5.10 -$300.35 million $0.69 8.48

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vereit. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vereit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and Vereit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Vereit 0 4 3 0 2.43

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.76%. Vereit has a consensus price target of $9.54, indicating a potential upside of 63.13%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Vereit.

Risk and Volatility

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vereit has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Vereit on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

