RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,758 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

