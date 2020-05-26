RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Position in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511,585 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of FB Financial worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,243,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,226,000 after purchasing an additional 183,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in FB Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FB Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $721.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. FB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBK. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 9,142 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,122.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James W. Ayers purchased 44,750 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $998,820.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,563,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,748,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

