Robert W. Baird Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $130.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $111.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $8,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

