Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.91. 146,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total value of $845,953.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,045.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,999 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after purchasing an additional 495,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.