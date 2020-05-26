ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.72 or 0.03852936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,376,458,435 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.