Safe Market Cap Hits $7.77 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $76,971.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004109 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000141 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

