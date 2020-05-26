SafeCapital 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $934,120.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $1.16 million and $934,120.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00008208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00449676 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00184207 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008836 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,849,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,191 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

