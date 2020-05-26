SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $507,411.85 and $22.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00821558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029161 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00161232 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00200429 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001932 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

