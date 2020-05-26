Safran (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Safran (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of ZLPSF stock opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. Safran has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $143.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.02.

About Safran

