salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $20,697.88 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 116 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $20,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,072.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.52. 8,351,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,845. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

