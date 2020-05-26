salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 623 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $111,161.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,485.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,351,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,845. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

