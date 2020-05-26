SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pareto Securities raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and sale of farmed salmon and white fish. The company sells its products to importers/exporters, processing companies, and retail chains through in-house sales force and/or through partners.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.