savedroid (SVD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, savedroid has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. savedroid has a total market cap of $205,076.10 and approximately $77.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Tidex and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.27 or 0.03858856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031797 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

