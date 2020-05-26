Seadrill (SDRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $0.22. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 87.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Shares of NYSE SDRL opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Seadrill has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.07.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.