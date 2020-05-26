Semux Price Hits $0.0603 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Semux has a total market cap of $766,450.49 and approximately $45,271.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028351 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030465 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010248 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000112 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

