SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Cut to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMNNY. ValuEngine raised SMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised SMC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62. SMC has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $19.53.

SMC Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

