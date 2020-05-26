Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $18.52 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 150,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

