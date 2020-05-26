Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 16,965 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 2.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $594,463,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.68. The stock had a trading volume of 153,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.66 and its 200 day moving average is $192.26. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

