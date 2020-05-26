Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.69.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 638.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Robin L. Smith bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 584.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 239,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 151,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

