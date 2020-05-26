SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is ERn Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,871 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 671,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274,227 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 59,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 903,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.